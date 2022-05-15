Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 951,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,729 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $84,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,681 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,540,000 after acquiring an additional 303,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,970,000 after acquiring an additional 228,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,812,000 after acquiring an additional 151,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 21.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,736 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $99.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.42.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,330.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,794. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

