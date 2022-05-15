Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,150 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $41.56 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.46%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

