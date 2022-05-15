The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 860,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Toro were worth $85,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 12.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $75.89 and a 1 year high of $115.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Toro’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

