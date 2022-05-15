AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,458 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 107.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,458 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,703,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,575,000 after acquiring an additional 83,459 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,690,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,746,000 after acquiring an additional 35,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,549,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,667,000 after acquiring an additional 138,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:EPRT opened at $23.13 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.39.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 42.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.