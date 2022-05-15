AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BKU opened at $38.42 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $48.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKU. StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

