AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,466,000 after purchasing an additional 199,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Insperity by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Insperity by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,845,000 after purchasing an additional 84,618 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Insperity by 26.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 511,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,696,000 after purchasing an additional 108,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Insperity by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity stock opened at $97.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.94 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $727,012.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 653,977 shares in the company, valued at $71,950,549.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

