The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Position Decreased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,668 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,337,000 after buying an additional 2,948,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,756,000 after buying an additional 1,529,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,876,000 after buying an additional 1,310,512 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,990,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,563.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 806,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,205,000 after buying an additional 776,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,689. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

