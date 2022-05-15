Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Position Reduced by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

LSI stock opened at $115.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.97 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 117.30%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

