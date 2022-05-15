AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,711 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,578,000 after purchasing an additional 278,833 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,530,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,299,000 after buying an additional 59,056 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,933,000 after buying an additional 209,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,183,000 after buying an additional 145,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $63,565,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

GMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.31.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 601,275 shares in the company, valued at $46,917,488.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $322,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.21 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.