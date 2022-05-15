AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 37,350 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 369.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,350 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 14.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,488,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,265,000 after purchasing an additional 316,418 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,867,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,284,000 after purchasing an additional 556,954 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.2% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,324,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,138,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 945,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after acquiring an additional 235,366 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $12.80 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

In other news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 453,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $8,521,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557,692 shares in the company, valued at $235,959,032.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 1,292,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $18,146,896.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,043,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,286,570.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,294,855 shares of company stock valued at $64,481,598. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

