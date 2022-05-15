AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 32,185 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,185 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on UCBI. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.