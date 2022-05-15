AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Ferrari by 2,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $193.91 on Friday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $178.87 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.34.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.362 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of research firms have commented on RACE. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($268.42) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.20.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

