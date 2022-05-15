AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,196 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $129.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.07. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.64.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

