Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,179 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skydeck Acquisition were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000.

Shares of Skydeck Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

