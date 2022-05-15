AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 34,365 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

In other AeroVironment news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $80.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average is $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.03. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $115.95.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.