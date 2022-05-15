AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 697.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Welltower by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Welltower by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $88.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.34 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.26.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Welltower’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

