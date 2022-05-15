Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Position Decreased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,071 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth about $1,078,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 97.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 227,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 111,944 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $19.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $853.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.14 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

