AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 62,635 Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 56,676 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APLE opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $18.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 162.16%.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

