AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,836 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Catalent by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after acquiring an additional 169,608 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Catalent by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Catalent by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Catalent by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $98.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.34 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.80.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.