Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 75.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after buying an additional 240,073 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 41.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 646,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 189,331 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 5,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $192,657.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $335,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,065 shares of company stock worth $783,852. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MUR opened at $34.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $44.63.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

