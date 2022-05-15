AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Cowen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cowen by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $24.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cowen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $660.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COWN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

