AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 8.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Ingevity stock opened at $65.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.58 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Profile (Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.