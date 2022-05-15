DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU – Get Rating) by 262.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondHead were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondHead by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the third quarter worth $99,000. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of DiamondHead by 5.3% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 304,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter worth $204,000.

OTCMKTS:DHHCU opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

