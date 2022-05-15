AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 71,383 Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMTX. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

In related news, SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of Forma Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $51,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeannette Potts sold 4,672 shares of Forma Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $45,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,585 shares of company stock valued at $328,461. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $31.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.