Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,175,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after acquiring an additional 234,968 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 36.3% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 439,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 117,132 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 388,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 38.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 86,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 27.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 51,101 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GGT opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $11.59.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

