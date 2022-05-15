Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU – Get Rating) by 1,474.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kernel Group were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,500,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRNLU opened at $9.85 on Friday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

