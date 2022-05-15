Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $34,000 Stake in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,814 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohn Robbins were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRHC. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohn Robbins by 2,028.0% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after buying an additional 2,160,158 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Cohn Robbins in the third quarter valued at about $4,913,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Cohn Robbins by 33.2% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,783,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after buying an additional 443,980 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Cohn Robbins by 89.5% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 564,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 266,675 shares during the period. Finally, Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter worth about $982,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRHC opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.05.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

