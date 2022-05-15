Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in JD.com by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 31.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on JD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.87.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.66 and a beta of 0.57. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.