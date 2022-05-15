KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KL Acquisition were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $99,000.

KLAQU opened at $9.80 on Friday. KL Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

