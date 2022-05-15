Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU – Get Rating) by 769.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENNVU opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $11.80.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

