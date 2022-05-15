Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $49,000 in ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROCAU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $8,120,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,050,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,286,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,085,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $850,000.

NASDAQ:ROCAU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09. ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $11.17.

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the upstream oil and gas sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

