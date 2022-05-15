US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in US Foods by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 4.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in US Foods by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USFD stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.75.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CL King upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

In related news, Director Court D. Carruthers purchased 14,040 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky purchased 31,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

