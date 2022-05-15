Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,623,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 127,734 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.