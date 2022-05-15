Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Nuvve in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nuvve by 82.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuvve by 412.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuvve by 2,592.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuvve in the second quarter worth $148,000. 23.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory Poilasne sold 71,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $652,734.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,862,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVVE opened at $6.49 on Friday. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 643.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nuvve Holding Corp. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

