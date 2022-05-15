Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,033 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evo Acquisition were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Evo Acquisition by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 29,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in Evo Acquisition by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 146,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58,780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOJ opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.22.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

