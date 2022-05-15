The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,680 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The European Equity Fund were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The European Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,667,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of The European Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEA stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $12.00.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

