Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $37,000 Holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU – Get Rating) by 366,500.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at about $125,000.

LCAPU stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in PropTech sector. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

