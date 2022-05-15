Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,708 Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,549,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,466 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,231,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,676,000 after purchasing an additional 113,493 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,282,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

In other Ambac Financial Group news, CFO David Trick purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $38,010.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C James Prieur purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMBC stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.96 million, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $1.02. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Ambac Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Ambac Financial Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.