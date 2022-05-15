Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 107,446 Shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,446 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,426,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,904,000 after acquiring an additional 89,580 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,351,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 62,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCAR opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.31.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

