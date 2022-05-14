Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,098 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $20,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,303,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,141 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,472,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 13,018.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 707,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,188,000 after acquiring an additional 702,319 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 892,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,664,000 after buying an additional 617,677 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $164,568.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $37,093.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,112 shares of company stock worth $2,033,388. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $40.56 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $124.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on Z. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Zillow Group Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.