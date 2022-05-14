BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 34,168 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 136.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,168 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.10.

RGA stock opened at $117.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average is $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $129.63.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.11%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

