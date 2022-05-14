First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $211.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $197.20 and a 52 week high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

NDSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

