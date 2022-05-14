BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 1,019 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 22,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,364,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,760,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JEF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

JEF stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.30. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

In related news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

