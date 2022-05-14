Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 33,738 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 309,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,738 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $32,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average of $90.18. American States Water has a 1 year low of $74.77 and a 1 year high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.15). American States Water had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 60.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

