Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,174 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $29,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Chemed by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Chemed by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.38, for a total transaction of $2,001,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,439,725.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total transaction of $513,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,891 shares of company stock valued at $7,316,570. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHE opened at $498.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $539.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $494.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.26.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.32. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.

CHE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

