California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 182.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,250 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Liberty Broadband worth $21,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,175,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,928,000 after purchasing an additional 29,574 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 790,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,402,000 after purchasing an additional 121,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Finally, Venator Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 135,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $112.59 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $188.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.70.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LBRDA. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

