California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Autoliv worth $20,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALV shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

In other news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALV stock opened at $74.41 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.67.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.00). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 62.14%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

