BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 60,022 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,022 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,495,000 after buying an additional 364,383 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AOS stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.25. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

