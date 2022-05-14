10,218 Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in ITT by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 241,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,685,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in ITT by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITT opened at $72.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.84. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITT shares. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

