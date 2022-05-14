BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $5.62 Million Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.14% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $191.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.04. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.43 and a 52 week high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 39.72%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

